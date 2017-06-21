Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed the people of Brookline by video at the 7th Brookline Youth Awards on May 17. Warren gave a big congratulation to all the young people honored, thanking them for the work they’ve done in their schools and in their neighborhoods. She also acknowledged by name the evening’s adult award recipients, Christy Timon & Abe Faber, Malcolm Cawthorne and the Suriel Guerrero parents.

Warren also introduced the 2017 Brookline Youth of the Year, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan. Anita was chosen by the Youth Awards Nomination Committee for her amazing comeback from open-heart surgery to captain the BHS women’s field hockey and ice hockey teams, inspiring all those around her.

Elizabeth Warren’s Youth of the Year announcement shot live at the Coolidge Corner Theatre