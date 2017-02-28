The Brookline community is invited to celebrated the achievements of our teenagers during the annual Brookline Teen Center Gala this Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 pm at the center. The gala will include dinner, cocktails, teen entertainment and an after party.

The 2017 recipients of the BTC Impact Award are Tim Stephenson and Daniel Attia.

The BTC Impact Award honors an adult and a teen who have contributed to the BTC in a significant way. A silent auction will be held for items including a bamboo bike built by Max Feldstein-Nixon of Bamboo Bicycles Boston.

Purchase tickets on BTC’s website.