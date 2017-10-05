Team Brookline, the Town of Brookline’s official Boston Marathon team, builds community through sport. Team Brookline is a committed group of adult runners who train together for the Boston Marathon while raising funds and awareness for five partner charities that play an integral role in strengthening and enriching our community: Brookline Community Mental Health Center, Brookline Education Foundation, Brookline Library Foundation, Brookline Symphony Orchestra, and Brookline Teen Center.

Team Brookline was established in 2012 by the Town of Brookline and is managed by the Brookline Community Mental Health Center. Over the past five years, Team Brookline runners, with local business community support, have raised $1.2 million, an amazing accomplishment that has made an impact in the lives of all who live, work and go to school in Brookline. Applications now being accepted!

Interested in joining Team Brookline? Applications for the 2018 Boston Marathon are now posted. Apply today!

Other ways to get involved with Team Brookline:

* Volunteer

* Sponsorship

* Donate

For complete details about Team Brookline, runner applications, and ways to get involved, please visit the Team Brookline website.