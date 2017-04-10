RTN Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Waltham, is collecting new and gently used children’s books during “Children’s Book Month,” at all its branches, including in Brookline.

RTN is one of numerous Massachusetts credit unions holding book drives in April as part of an annual initiative of the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s Massachusetts Social Responsibility Committee. The books will be collected and distributed by the Association’s charitable partner, the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, to nonprofit agencies in cities and communities throughout the state.

Last year, participating credit unions collected more than 13,600 books during the Children’s Book Drive. Since 2001, participating credit unions have donated more than 295,000 books.

New and gently used books may be dropped off through April 30 at RTN branches in Amesbury, Brookline, Danvers, Dorchester, Marlborough, Tewksbury, Waltham, and Worcester. Visit rtn.org for branch locations.

