This month, Puppet Showplace Theater presents its annual New Year! New Shows! Series featuring a World Premiere of “I Spy Butterfly” by local artist Faye Dupras with music by Max Weigert. 2017 also marks the 5th anniversary of the Incubator Program, which has supported the development of nine new productions since it launched in the 2012-2013 season.

“Puppet Showplace Theater does an excellent job of fostering new works of puppet theater. They set a standard for family programming in Boston. We look forward to seeing what they will present in the future,” said Cheryl Henson, President of the Jim Henson Foundation.

To mark this anniversary, the theater will present the world premiere of “I Spy Butterfly” by Faye Dupras with music by Max Weigert. Opening Night will take place on Friday, January 27 at 7pm with a post-show reception sponsored by the Boston Area Guild of Puppetry. Tickets to Opening Night and all New Year! New Shows! events are available here. Watch a preview of “I Spy Butterfly!”

In addition, Puppet Showplace will present a retrospective exhibit featuring artifacts and work-in-progress from past Incubator productions. The display will be open throughout the New Year! New Shows! Series January 14 – February 12 and feature work by Resident Artist Brad Shur, The Gottabees, Faye Dupras, and CactusHead Puppets. Admission to the exhibit is free during the theater’s open hours.

“I Spy Butterfly” runs on the following dates:

January 27 (Fri) | 7pm Opening Night with post-show reception

January 28 & 29 (Sat & Sun) | 1pm & 3pm

February 4 & 5 (Sat & Sun) | 1pm & 3pm