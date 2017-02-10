Home
News
Brookline News
Editorial
From the Publisher
Opinion
Police Reports
Brookline Government
Broookline Non-Profits
Brookline Schools
Arts
Coolidge Corner Theatre
Family
Food
Community Profiles
Business
Upcoming Brookline Events: February 6, 2017
BrooklineHub
,
February 6, 2017
Local Authors Michael and Sarah Bennett Speak About New Book
BrooklineHub
,
February 3, 2017
Upcoming Brookline Events: February 1, 2017
BrooklineHub
,
February 1, 2017
Youth Awards
Youth Awards Nomination Form
All 2016 Brookline Youth Awards Winners Celebrated
BrooklineHub
,
September 26, 2016
2016 Brookline Youth Award Recipient Hannah Timmerman
BrooklineHub
,
September 19, 2016
2016 Brookline Youth of the Year Caroline Cutlip
BrooklineHub
,
September 9, 2016
Soul Witness
Photos From Soul Witness Jan 26 Screening
BrooklineHub
,
February 10, 2017
Over 40 Sponsors Line Up to Support Soul Witness Brookline Event
BrooklineHub
,
January 23, 2017
Brookline’s Leon Satenstein Created a Lasting Memorial
BrooklineHub
,
January 19, 2017
Media
Photo Gallery
Video
Events
Add Event
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
About Us
Sponsorship
Contact Us
Photos From Soul Witness Jan 26 Screening
BrooklineHub
,
February 10, 2017
Brookline Snow Emergency for February 9
BrooklineHub
,
February 8, 2017
Puppet Showplace Begins 2017 with New Year! New Shows! Series Featuring Incubator Program Works
BrooklineHub
,
February 8, 2017
Upcoming Brookline Events: February 6, 2017
BrooklineHub
,
February 6, 2017
Local Authors Michael and Sarah Bennett Speak About New Book
BrooklineHub
,
February 3, 2017
Upcoming Brookline Events: February 1, 2017
BrooklineHub
,
February 1, 2017
Celebrating Family Traditions
BrooklineHub
,
January 30, 2017
Puppet Showplace Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Incubator Program With World Premiere of “I Spy Butterfly”
BrooklineHub
,
January 26, 2017
Featured
Soul Witness
Photos From Soul Witness Jan 26 Screening
SHARE ON:
BrooklineHub
—
February 10, 2017
Soul Witness Jan 26, 2017 event
Soul Witness Jan 26, 2017 event
Sponsor Screen
Solo Pianist Virginia Eskin
Rachelle Barshak, Daughter Of Regina Barshak
R. Harvey Bravman Producer:Director Soul Witness
Nolan Yee Cameraman ADW Video Productions
Mark Ludwig Founder And Executive Director Terezin Music Foundation
Left To Right, Holocaust Testimony Expert Lawrence Langer, Facing History & Ourselves Adam Strom, Former Brookline Human Relations Director Steven Bressler, R. Harvey Bravman
Katherine Tallman, Executive Director And CEO Coolidge Corner Theatre
Karen Chase, Master Of Ceremonies
Karen Chase, Katherine Tallman, R. Harvey Bravman
Karen Chase, Katherine Tallman And Mark Ludwig In Foreground
Karen 1
Audience Shot
Arthur Freedman – Nephew Of Leon Satenstein
Tags:
Soul Witness The Brookline Holocaust Project
Previous post
Brookline Snow Emergency for February 9
Related Posts
Over 40 Sponsors Line Up to Support Soul Witness Brookline Event
BrooklineHub
,
January 23, 2017
Brookline’s Leon Satenstein Created a Lasting Memorial
BrooklineHub
,
January 19, 2017
“Soul Witness” Brookline Holocaust Film Trailer Released
BrooklineHub
,
January 17, 2017