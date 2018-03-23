Dr. Philip Duffy and Professor David Hemenway, nationally recognized public health experts on climate change and gun control respectively, to speak in Brookline.

The Brookline community has the good fortune to attend talks by two nationally recognized public health experts, each prominent in his particular field, during National Public Health Week, celebrated the full first week of April.

#NotFakeNews: Public Health and Climate Change is the topic Dr. Philip Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Woods Hole Research Center, Falmouth, MA, will address Monday evening, April 2, 2018. Tuesday night, April 3, 2018, Professor David Hemenway, Director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center will explore Public Health and Gun Control: Who Really is in Control? Both talks take place at Hunneman Hall, Brookline Main Library. 361 Washington St., Brookline Village

Philip Duffy, Ph.D., President and Executive Director, Woods Hole Research Center, and former Senior Science Advisor at the White House has devoted his career to the use of science in addressing climate change. At the White House, Dr. Duffy drafted domestic and international climate policy. Dr. Duffy is a physicist who has devoted his career to the use of science in addressing climate change. Prior to joining WHRC, Dr. Duffy served as a Senior Advisor in the White House National Science and Technology Council, and as a Senior Policy Analyst in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. In these roles, he was involved in international climate negotiations, domestic and international climate policy and coordination of US global change research. Dr. Duffy’s talk is a joint presentation with Climate Action Brookline

David Hemenway, Ph.D., is an economist and Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former James Marsh Visiting Professor at the University of Vermont. He is the former director of the Harvard Youth Violence Prevention Center and former President of the Society for the Advancement of Violence and Injury Research. He received the Excellence in Science award from the American Public Health Association and fellowships from the Pew, Soros, and Robert Wood Johnson foundations. In 2012 he was recognized by the CDC as one of the twenty “most influential injury and violence professionals over the past 20 years.” In 2013 he received a Commissioner’s Commendation from the Boston Police Commissioner for exemplary services to the people of Boston. Dr. Hemenway has written over 200 journal articles—more than 100 on gun violence– and five books including Private Guns Public Health (U Michigan Press 2006) and While We Were Sleeping: Success Stories in Injury and Violence Prevention (U California Press 2009). Dr. Duffy’s talk on Monday, April 2, is from 7:00 – 8:30 PM. Dr. Hemenway speaks Wednesday, April 3 at the Annual Meeting of The Friends of Brookline Public Health, 6:00-7: 30 PM, where he will receive the Alan Balsam Public Health Leadership Award.

Brookline Public Health and Human Services mission is to preserve, protect & promote the physical, mental, and environmental health of the Brookline Community. We collaborate with partners to reduce health inequities and respond to emerging public health challenges. For additional information, contact Lynne Karsten, Director of Community Health, Brookline Department of Public Health, 617-730-2336; [email protected] Also, please join our Twitter discussion: @BrooklineHealth, Facebook: Brookline Department of Public Health, or Instagram: Brooklinehealth.