The National Center for Jewish Film’s festival is an outgrowth of its broader work as a unique independent nonprofit film archive, distributor & exhibitor. This year’s film festival will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts and Coolidge Corner Theater May 2-13. View the complete schedule on the festival’s website.

Since 1976, NCJF has rescued, restored and exhibited films that document the diversity and vibrancy of Jewish life.

NCJF’s archive collection of 15,000 reels of film with Jewish content is the world’s largest outside of Israel. The Center has restored and preserved hundreds of endangered “orphan” films, the earliest from 1903. These rare films now screen worldwide and appear in hundreds of documentaries, artworks and museum exhibitions.

A world leader in the collection and exhibition of Jewish film and culture, NCJF provides consultation to 7,000 people each year. The Center supports independent filmmakers by distributing their new productions and overseeing new films produced under its aegis.

Learn more about The National Center for Jewish Film.