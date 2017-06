The 7th Brookline Youth Awards, held on May 17 at the Coolidge Corner Theatre featured some of the most outstanding performances since the inception of the event in 2011. Naomi Goodheart gave a powerful slam poetry performance that moved and inspired those in attendance. Later in the evening, the audience was enthralled with the performances of Peter Fletcher on viola and Alma Britran on cello.

Naomi Goodheart Performance

Peter Fletcher Performance

Alma Britran Performance