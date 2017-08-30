In 1997 flutist Julie Scolnik and physicist Michael Brower founded a fresh new chamber music series in order to bring “Unstuffy, Unpredictable, and Unmatched” performances to Andover and Brookline. This upcoming season marks the beginning of its third decade of offering a five-concert series in which virtuosic, communicative artists perform unique thematic programs, from newly discovered gems to timeless masterpieces.

Mistral’s Brookline concerts take place at Saint Paul’s Church, and the Andover concerts at West Paris Church, two very intimate venues that have beautiful acoustics and are perfect for chamber music. All concerts are at 5 pm, a time slot that seems to suit all generations: it allows people to enjoy the daylight, and still have time for a nice dinner after the concert.

The season kicks off on September 17 in Brookline, with a varied program called TIME FLOW: THE BEGINNING & THE END.

It includes a sparkling arrangement of Haydn’s masterpiece, The Creation, in a chamber setting by violinist, composer, and student of Haydn, Wrenitsky; the cello movement from Messiaen’s transformative “Quartet for the End of Time,” composed in a WWII prison camp, & premiered on broken instruments by prisoners of war; a single movement (Time Flow) from Quiet Time, a string quartet by the innovative Sebastian Currier, who said the work is “dedicated to the MacDowell Colony, an artist’s retreat which provides solitude, quiet time, freedom from everyday life, beautiful landscapes, and like-minded souls.” The concert concludes with what is universally acclaimed one of Antonín Dvořák’s finest works, his Piano Quintet in A, full of Bohemian dances and Slavonic songs.

IN SEARCH of MARCEL PROUST continues the series on November 4 in Andover and November 5 in Brookline. Vinteuil, the fictitious composer to whom Proust refers throughout his epic novel, In Search of Lost Time, or “À la Recherche du Temps Perdu,” is an amalgam of several composers who deeply influenced and affected the writer. This special concert sheds light onto some of these inspired influences through the music of Franck, Debussy, Camille Saint-Saëns, Wagner, & Beethoven, interspersed with readings from his novel.

Mistral’s popular annual holiday concert, THE BAROQUE BIG BAND ushers in the holiday season on Sat. Dec 9, in Brookline, and Sunday, Dec 10, in Andover (please note day swap), and, will once again offer a plethora of dazzling Baroque chamber concertos by Telemann, Vivaldi, Handel, Monteverdi, and Bach, with dynamic soloists taking turns in the spotlight!

A VALENTINE SCHUBERTIADE, on Sat. Feb. 10, in Andover, and Sunday, Feb 11, in Brookline, will honor two major works of Franz Schubert, arguably the quintessential Viennese composer of the late Classical and early Romantic eras. Although he never achieved enormous fame in his short lifetime, he was held in high esteem by a small group of admirers in Vienna who would organize informal salon concerts to celebrate his work. This type of intimate gathering became known as a Schubertiade, which Mistral will emulate in honor of Valentine’s Day. The program includes his ravishing String Quintet in C, and the Arpeggione Sonata, in an arrangement for flute and strings.

BEL CANTO, on Sat. April 7, in Andover, and Sunday, April 8, in Brookline, brings Mistral’s 21st season to a close. Brookline resident Elena Ruehr’s work has been described as “sumptuously scored and full of soaring melodies” (NYTimes), and “unspeakably gorgeous” (Gramophone). Mistral musicians will perform her fifth string quartet based on Ann Patchett’s best-selling novel, Bel Canto, in which music plays a central role, and excerpts from the novel will introduce each of the 10 short movements.

It is widely believed that opera composer Bellini’s Bel Canto style influenced the “singing” quality of Chopin’s later piano music. Mistral performs his exquisite second piano concerto in a beautifully intimate chamber setting. For more detailed program information please visit our website:

www.MistralMusic.org

For Calendar Listings:

Mistral Presents: “Time Flow: the BEGINNING & the END”

Julie Scolnik, artistic director

Sunday, Sept 17, 2016, 5 pm, St. Paul’s Church, 15 St. Paul’s Street, Brookline

A sparkling arrangement of Haydn’s masterpiece in an intimate instrumental setting by Wrenitsky; the cello movement from Messaien’s historic quartet; “Time Flow” from the innovative Sebastian Currier. The concert concludes with what is universally acclaimed one of Antonín Dvořák’s finest works, his Piano Quintet in A

HAYDN The Creation (arr. Wrenitsky for strings, Scolnik for fl/str)

MESSAIEN Quartet for the End of Time (Louange à L’Éternité de Jésus)

CURRIER Time Flow from String quartet “Quiet Time”

DVORAK Piano Quartet in A

Mickey Katz, cello

Molly Carr, viola

Sarita Kwok, violin

Gabriela Diaz, violin

Sophie Scolnik-Brower, Piano

Julie Scolnik, flute

Single Tickets $35. Subscriptions of 3, 4, or 5 concerts, save $5 off each concert. Free Student Rush tickets with ID at the door if available. Contact us about group and family discounts. Order securely online or call 978-474-6222