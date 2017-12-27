Brookline Friends of Public Health has several mini-grants available to be awarded to community organizations. Whoever is interested in applying for the mini-grant will be awarded up to $400.

Past recipients of the mini-grants include Sister City Health Committee, Brookline Department of Public Health-Environmental Health Division Online Quiz, Climate Action Week preparation team, Brookline Senior Center Fitness Classes and Brookline Food Pantry.

Previous recipients have used the grants to plan community activities, projects, and campaigns to educate the public about relevant health issues.

Interested applicants are requested to submit a brief synopsis explaining their project in order to obtain the mini-grant.

The deadline to apply for a grant is January 12, 2018.

For more information, please call 617-730-2300.