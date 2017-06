The BHS Greenhouse team, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner, School Superintendent Andrew Bott, and BHS Headmaster Anthony Meyer all wore red high-heeled shoes to promote Walk a Mile at the 7th Brookline Youth Awards on May 17, 2017, at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Walk a Mile is an event sponsored by the Jennifer A. Lynch Foundation, an organization dedicated to eradicating domestic violence. The organization was founded by 2015 Roger Grande Social Justice recipient Pat Norling.