The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on April 11 at 7 pm, in the main playhouse of the Coolidge Corner Theater. Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people, as well as adults dedicated to their advancement, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. Thanks to the generosity of the Coolidge Corner Theater, there is no admission charge.
The Brookline Youth Awards focuses on the special contributions of teens that either live in or go to school in Brookline. This year, Brookline High School Headmaster Anthony Meyer will deliver a video message to the Brookline Community.
Ben Hoff, the 2013 Brookline Youth of the Year, will deliver this year’s Keynote Address. Former Brookline Access Television Executive Director, Karen Chase and 2017 Brookline Youth of the Year, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan will serve as the evening’s Co-Masters of Ceremony.
The event also honors adults dedicated to the well-being of young people. The following adults will receive awards and have their video interviews presented on the big screen at the Coolidge:
- Facing History and Ourselves Founder Margot Strom and Facing History volunteer lecturer Elisabeth Dopazo will receive the 2018 Roger Grande Social Justice Award
- Elias Audy will receive the Ethel Weiss Service Award
- Ginny Vas will receive the 2018 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award
The Youth Awards Nomination Committee will announce this year’s six Youth of the Year finalists. These students were chosen out of the 60 students being honored at the event.
At the end of the evening, the 2018 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced.
2018 Youth Award Recipients in Alphabetical Order by First Name
- Abby Mason
- Anthony Vieti
- Carolyn Parker-Fairbain
- Isaiah Goldsmith
- Jimmy Ricks
- Jocelyn Zhou
- Joshua Gladstone
- Komal Wasif
- Lena Harris
- Paul Miller-Schmidt
- Priya Karumanchi
- Sabrina Zhou
- Sagamore Scholars Team – Ella Kitterman, Lauren Mahoney, Maddie Nagler, Sascha Wolf-Sorokin
- Vicka Ter Ovanesyan
- Vishni Samaraweera
- Yama Estime
2018 Recognition Award Recipients in Alphabetical Order by First Name
- Abigail Jaynes
- Anaisa Pennick
- Alana Roach
- Angie Li
- Allie Mundis
- Andrew Ervin
- Andrew Gerber
- Anthony Saunders
- Becky Mason
- Ben Gordon
- Ben Haber
- Caleb Barer
- Chloe Jepson
- Diego Echeverria De Cordova
- Emily Zhu
- Evan Yu
- Eva Earnest
- Jackie Mundis
- Jackie Perelman
- Jacob Cohen
- Kaya Andrews
- Kevin An Li
- Lucia O’Brien
- Lydia Xing
- Maya Hertz
- Michelle Garcia
- Nadia Vitek
- Penelope Cruz
- Sofia Reynoso
- Richard Desir
- Rosella Gargiulo
- Rebecca Perez
- Sabrina Pierre
- Sophia Bodine
- Sophie Arnstein
- Sara Snyder
- Sari Gubar
- Saya Ameli
- Sonia Bhattacharyya
- Tiara Ranson
Brookline Youth Award Sponsors in alphabetical order
- ADW Video Productions
- Anita Jamie-son
- Brookline Bank
- Brookline Booksmith
- Brookline Chamber of Commerce
- Brookline Community Foundation
- Brookline Courtyard Marriott
- BrooklineHub.com
- Brookline Interactive Group
- Brookline Police Association
- Brookline Rotary
- Brookline Teen Center
- Chobee Hoy Associates Real Estate
- Coolidge Corner Merchants Association
- Coolidge Corner Theater
- Curds & Co
- Eastern Bank
- Elias Mobil
- Facing History and Ourselves
- Foundation to be Named Later
- Grassona’s Italian
- Law Office of Susan K. Howards
- Little Children Schoolhouse
- Metro Realty
- Prairie Fire
- Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices
- RTN Federal Credit Union
- The Blakely Group
- The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation
- Town of Brookline
- Via Global Advisors
- Viking Sports
- Zaftigs
Youth Awards Nomination Committee in Alphabetical Order by Last Name
- R. Harvey Bravman
- Dana Brigham
- Malcolm Cawthorne
- Caroline Cutlip
- Paul Epstein
- Abe Faber
- Lloyd Gellineau
- Jennifer Gilbert
- Lesly Suriel Guerrero
- Ken Goldstein
- Michael Gropman
- Casey Hassenstein
- Caitlin Haynes
- Ben Hoff
- Chobee Hoy
- Gavin Hui
- Anita Jamieson
- Jeff Katz
- Cheryl Lefman
- James Lenoch
- Kathryn Leslie
- Jeanette Lindor
- Anita Mayfield-Sheehan
- Catherine Marris
- Pat Norling
- Stephanie Orsini
- Jenee Ramos
- Wega Shaw
- Melissa Sir-in
- George Zahka
Our young people are our community’s greatest treasure. Come to the Coolidge on April 11 to hear their message.