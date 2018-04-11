The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on April 11 at 7 pm, in the main playhouse of the Coolidge Corner Theater. Brookline Youth Awards is an opportunity for Brookline residents to hear about the character, challenges, and dreams of its young people, as well as adults dedicated to their advancement, through the power and intimacy of video interviews. Thanks to the generosity of the Coolidge Corner Theater, there is no admission charge.

The Brookline Youth Awards focuses on the special contributions of teens that either live in or go to school in Brookline. This year, Brookline High School Headmaster Anthony Meyer will deliver a video message to the Brookline Community.

Ben Hoff, the 2013 Brookline Youth of the Year, will deliver this year’s Keynote Address. Former Brookline Access Television Executive Director, Karen Chase and 2017 Brookline Youth of the Year, Anita Mayfield-Sheehan will serve as the evening’s Co-Masters of Ceremony.

The event also honors adults dedicated to the well-being of young people. The following adults will receive awards and have their video interviews presented on the big screen at the Coolidge:

Facing History and Ourselves Founder Margot Strom and Facing History volunteer lecturer Elisabeth Dopazo will receive the 2018 Roger Grande Social Justice Award

Elias Audy will receive the Ethel Weiss Service Award

Ginny Vas will receive the 2018 Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award

The Youth Awards Nomination Committee will announce this year’s six Youth of the Year finalists. These students were chosen out of the 60 students being honored at the event.

At the end of the evening, the 2018 Brookline Youth of the Year will be announced.

2018 Youth Award Recipients in Alphabetical Order by First Name

Abby Mason

Anthony Vieti

Carolyn Parker-Fairbain

Isaiah Goldsmith

Jimmy Ricks

Jocelyn Zhou

Joshua Gladstone

Komal Wasif

Lena Harris

Paul Miller-Schmidt

Priya Karumanchi

Sabrina Zhou

Sagamore Scholars Team – Ella Kitterman, Lauren Mahoney, Maddie Nagler, Sascha Wolf-Sorokin

Vicka Ter Ovanesyan

Vishni Samaraweera

Yama Estime

2018 Recognition Award Recipients in Alphabetical Order by First Name

Abigail Jaynes

Anaisa Pennick

Alana Roach

Angie Li

Allie Mundis

Andrew Ervin

Andrew Gerber

Anthony Saunders

Becky Mason

Ben Gordon

Ben Haber

Caleb Barer

Chloe Jepson

Diego Echeverria De Cordova

Emily Zhu

Evan Yu

Eva Earnest

Jackie Mundis

Jackie Perelman

Jacob Cohen

Kaya Andrews

Kevin An Li

Lucia O’Brien

Lydia Xing

Maya Hertz

Michelle Garcia

Nadia Vitek

Penelope Cruz

Sofia Reynoso

Richard Desir

Rosella Gargiulo

Rebecca Perez

Sabrina Pierre

Sophia Bodine

Sophie Arnstein

Sara Snyder

Sari Gubar

Saya Ameli

Sonia Bhattacharyya

Tiara Ranson

Brookline Youth Award Sponsors in alphabetical order

ADW Video Productions

Anita Jamie-son

Brookline Bank

Brookline Booksmith

Brookline Chamber of Commerce

Brookline Community Foundation

Brookline Courtyard Marriott

BrooklineHub.com

Brookline Interactive Group

Brookline Police Association

Brookline Rotary

Brookline Teen Center

Chobee Hoy Associates Real Estate

Coolidge Corner Merchants Association

Coolidge Corner Theater

Curds & Co

Eastern Bank

Elias Mobil

Facing History and Ourselves

Foundation to be Named Later

Grassona’s Italian

Law Office of Susan K. Howards

Little Children Schoolhouse

Metro Realty

Prairie Fire

Robert L. Allen Jr. Law Offices

RTN Federal Credit Union

The Blakely Group

The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation

Town of Brookline

Via Global Advisors

Viking Sports

Zaftigs

Youth Awards Nomination Committee in Alphabetical Order by Last Name

R. Harvey Bravman

Dana Brigham

Malcolm Cawthorne

Caroline Cutlip

Paul Epstein

Abe Faber

Lloyd Gellineau

Jennifer Gilbert

Lesly Suriel Guerrero

Ken Goldstein

Michael Gropman

Casey Hassenstein

Caitlin Haynes

Ben Hoff

Chobee Hoy

Gavin Hui

Anita Jamieson

Jeff Katz

Cheryl Lefman

James Lenoch

Kathryn Leslie

Jeanette Lindor

Anita Mayfield-Sheehan

Catherine Marris

Pat Norling

Stephanie Orsini

Jenee Ramos

Wega Shaw

Melissa Sir-in

George Zahka

Our young people are our community’s greatest treasure. Come to the Coolidge on April 11 to hear their message.

By R. Harvey Bravman, Publisher