PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY
The Pride of Brookline
100TH Birthday!!
TOWN-WIDE PARTY
1960’s SOCK HOP
*DJ – 1960’s Jukebox Classics
*Poodle Skirt Hula Hoop Troupe
*Costume & Hairdo Competition (Guys & Gals)
*Iconic Vintage Cocktails
*Retro American Food
-Stillman’s Farm Bratwursts in a Blanket
Swedish Meatballs with Black Truffled Cheese
Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Monday/Memorial Day May 29th
7PM – 10PM
Grown-ups: $40 (includes $10 food tickets)
Students: $25
Where: Brookline High School, Schluntz Gym 115 Greenough St
Buy tickets on-line (save $2 per ticket)
or, buy at the door.
Tickets: www.fireplacerest.com
Suggested Attire
50’s & 60’s style attire
(Think: big skirts, cuffed Chinos, Grease & Happy Days)
Official Outfitter: Recollective Vintage
508 Park Drive Boston www.shoprecollective.com
Proceeds: Benefit JFK100 Celebrations & National Park Service JFK Birthplace