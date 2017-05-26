SHARE ON:

PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY

The Pride of Brookline

100TH Birthday!!

TOWN-WIDE PARTY

1960’s SOCK HOP

*DJ – 1960’s Jukebox Classics

*Poodle Skirt Hula Hoop Troupe

*Costume & Hairdo Competition (Guys & Gals)

*Iconic Vintage Cocktails

*Retro American Food

-Stillman’s Farm Bratwursts in a Blanket

Swedish Meatballs with Black Truffled Cheese

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

Monday/Memorial Day May 29th

7PM – 10PM

Grown-ups: $40 (includes $10 food tickets)

Students: $25

Where: Brookline High School, Schluntz Gym 115 Greenough St

Buy tickets on-line (save $2 per ticket)

or, buy at the door.

Tickets: www.fireplacerest.com

Suggested Attire

50’s & 60’s style attire

(Think: big skirts, cuffed Chinos, Grease & Happy Days)

Official Outfitter: Recollective Vintage

508 Park Drive Boston www.shoprecollective.com

Proceeds: Benefit JFK100 Celebrations & National Park Service JFK Birthplace