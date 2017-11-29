From the director of The Kid Stays in the Picture, Jane is an unprecedented portrait of Jane Goodall – a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world’s most admired conservationists.

Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, award-winning director Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) tells the story of Jane, a woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

Jane debuts at the Coolidge Corner Theater on December 1.