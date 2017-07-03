Yael Rasooly, hailed as one of the brightest stars of the international puppet festival circuit, makes her Boston-area debut this July with Paper Cut. Hailed as “an artfully quirky solo performance” by the New York Times, this show brings classic Hollywood history to life with a unique twist on traditional paper theater. On July 16th, Ms. Rasooly will also present a master class exploring her unique object theater style.

A lonely secretary with escapes from her boring job and thwarted love life into a world of cinematic daydreams. Iconic stars of the silver screen emerge as paper figures as she turns the pages of an old movie magazine. But as imagination and reality collide, her romantic tale becomes a Hitchcock nightmare! This extraordinary one-woman show celebrates classic film with witty scenography and brilliant comedic acting. The language of black and white cinema is transformed into the “low-tech” universe of paper cut-outs and object theater.

Paper Cut will have two performances on Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm and Sunday, July 16 at 3 pm at Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station Street, Brookline MA, 02445. Each performance will include a post-show reception and conversation with the artist. Tickets: $25/General Admission, $20/Members, Box Office: 617-731-6400 x 101. Recommended for adults and teens. More info and tickets on their website.

Paper Cut’s U.S. Tour is supported by Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America. The show will also appear at the National Puppetry Festival in St. Paul, MN.