Although there is snow on the ground, spring will be here soon. It’s time to get back into the garden!

BACKYARD ALCHEMY: AN INTRODUCTION TO COMPOSTING

This class aims to cover the larger societal and environmental merits of diverting organics from the traditional waste stream while touching on the basics for maintaining a backyard composting operation. We will discuss the proper way to compost, what can be composted, and how to get started. You’ll leave understanding the difference between soil and compost and how the latter benefits root structures and plants. There will be worms!

Brookline High School, 115 Greenough Street

Wednesday, March 15 and May 3

7 pm – 9:30 pm

Price: $36

Register for the class here.