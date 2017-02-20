A lot of my clients ask me why they need so much paperwork when applying for a mortgage.

If you’ve traveled in an airplane recently, you probably went through a security check at the airport. These security checks are required by a federal law called the USA Patriot Act. This very same law has a provision that requires mortgage companies, banks, and financial institutions to document your source of funds when you buy a house or refinance a mortgage. In short, the US government has recruited mortgage lenders in its fight against terrorism! In fact, lenders are required by law to ask you for:

The exact source of funds used for your down payment and earnest money deposit. This protocol includes where the money came from, how it got there, when it got there and why it got there.

If you have large deposits in your bank account, you will be asked where the money is from, how it got there, when it got there and why it got there. Large deposits can be classified as any deposit representing 10 – 20 percent of your normal monthly income. For example, let’s say you earn $10,000 per month, and you had a deposit for an additional $2,000 in your bank account last month. The mortgage company may be required by law to ask you to prove exactly where that money came from, how it got deposited in your account and why it was deposited there in the first place.

If you are selling investments to use that cash for any reason related to the home purchase,

you’ll likely be asked to document:

– Precisely which stock(s) or bond(s) you are selling

– Whether the trade cleared and when exactly the funds from the investment sale got deposited into your account

Also, be sure to provide:

Last two months bank statements (all pages, front and back) of any account where you’ll be using money for a down payment and/or earnest money deposit; and,

Explanation of any large or irregular deposits in those accounts

About the Author

David Reznikow is a loan officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage. A Brookline native and BHS graduate, Reznikow is currently a Newton resident but has remained part of the Brookline community. As a Brookline Chamber of Commerce Director and business member Reznikow has had the opportunity to add to the vibrancy and diversity of the business community while helping to raise funds for local charitable organizations through many Chamber initiatives. Both Reznikow’s parents have businesses in Brookline, still live in the home where they raised three children, and can often be found playing with their grandson, Cameron, at Dean Park.