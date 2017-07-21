With temperatures expected to be in the 90’s with high humidity through Saturday, July 22, the Brookline Emergency Management Team has issued a heat advisory. Below is information about Brookline cooling centers, including their hours of operation and addresses.

For residents of 61 Park Street, 90 Longwood Avenue, 50 Pleasant Street, 190 Harvard Street, the Brookline Housing Authority will have their air-conditioned community rooms available for residents. The Brookline Pool, 60 Tappan Street, also is open. Brookline residents may use the pool free of charge for Open Swim only during designated hours when a heat alert is in effect. Please call 617-713- 5435 for hours and specific details.

In addition, the Brookline Department of Public Health is advising the public of the following:

Tips for Preventing Heat Related Illnesses:

– NEVER leave children, adults or pets alone in a closed, parked vehicle.

– Slow down, avoid strenuous activity.

– Avoid too much sun.

– Plan outdoor games and activities for early morning or evening.

– Avoid extreme temperature changes.

– Stay indoors as much as possible and use air conditioners to cool the air. When the temperature is

in the 90’s, fans will not prevent heat related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath is a better way

to cool off.

– Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing that will cover as much skin as possible.

– Protect face and head by wearing a wide brimmed hat.

– Drink plenty of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty, and avoid alcoholic beverages, drinks with

caffeine and large amounts of sugar—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.

– Use your stove less and try to cook your meals in the cooler part of the day.

– Although any one at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk

than others.

Check regularly on:

— Infants and young children

–People aged 65 or older

–People who have a mental illness

–Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure

– Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat

stroke. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.

– KEEP COOL – Spend as much time as you can in cooler surroundings