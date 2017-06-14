The 21st Annual Public Health Policy Forum will provide an up-to-date look at the current status of health care reform on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2017. Health Care Reform: Navigating Uncharted Waters will be held at the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA. Following a reception from 6-7 PM, the forum runs from 7-9 PM. The event is free and open to the public; registration is not required.

Former Governor Michael Dukakis will moderate the panel, which features: Monica Bharel, MD MPH, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health; Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts; and Jon Kingsdale, Ph.D., Associate Professor of the Practice, Boston University School of Public Health and inaugural Director of the MA Health Connector, which became the model for national health reform.

Sponsored by the Friends of Brookline Public Health and the Brookline Adult and Community Education Program, the forum offers Brookline residents an opportunity to hear experts discuss the impact to date and challenges ahead for health care reform from the government, consumer, and research perspectives.

The future of health care reform is unpredictable. Initial attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), were stymied, leaving the Affordable Care Act on the books. Additional attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are anticipated, and much may have changed since the publication of this press release. Please join us at the annual health policy forum to learn the latest developments at the Federal level, examine the impact on health care including women’s health and treatment of opiate addiction in the Commonwealth, and consider ways to assure adequate health care coverage for the residents of Massachusetts.

The Public Health Policy Forum is co-sponsored by the Brookline Department of Public Health, the Brookline Council on Aging, the League of Women Voters of Brookline, the Brookline Commission for Women, and the Brookline Department of Veterans Services. For further information, contact the Brookline Department of Public Health, 617-730-2336 or Brookline Adult and Community Education, www.brooklineadulted.org.