The Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation, with support from Brookline Bank, Brookline Hub and Brookline Booksmith

About the Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation

Harold Brown formed the Hamilton Company Charitable Foundation in 2011. The organization provides support to local 501c3 organizations, serving the community. Annual funding ranges between $250,000 and over $1,000,000. The foundation’s chairman is Ronald Brown, and other board members include Jameson Brown, Maura Nolan Brown and Fred Lebow.

Past and current charities supported by both organizations include The West End House, The Franciscan Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cradles to Crayons, the Coolidge Corner Theater, Brookline Hub and scholarship programs at various local colleges and universities. Preference is given to deserving charities serving the local communities of Allston, Brighton, Brookline and Greater Boston.

Brookline Bank, the Hamilton Charitable Foundation, Brookline Booksmith and BrooklineHub.com

Everyone here at the Hub is honored to take part in this promotion. The Coolidge had been home to the Brookline Youth Awards since its inception in 2011 and home to our exclusive screenings of Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project. We believe that the Coolidge is the cultural center of our community. The theater is also one of the only venues in Greater Boston that features a 70mm capable projector.

Brookline Booksmith

The Brookline Booksmith is a landmark business. Dana Brigham, co-owner of the Booksmith for 37 years, is one of the most respected members of the Brookline community. Brigham was chosen as the recipient of the Ethel Weiss Service Award at the 2016 Brookline Youth Awards. Brigham’s consistent contributions to her community and her quiet displays of humanity have served as an inspiration to her family, friends, co-workers, local businesses and the community at large. Brookline Booksmith is a great local business blessed with great ownership.

Our prediction is once you go to Brookline Booksmith to pick up your movie pass and then to the Coolidge to enjoy the show; it won’t be your last trip to either of these iconic locations.

By R. Harvey Bravman, Publisher

The 8th Brookline Youth Awards will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 7 pm – 9 pm at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The evening, which is held annually, features video interviews of outstanding teens as well as teen performances. Award recipients either live in or go to school in Brookline. Nominations for this year’s award ceremony begin on February 7 and run through March 2.