On Monday, September 18, 2017, at 8:00 am outside the Brookline Town Hall the Town of Brookline, together with the VFW and the American Legion, will raise a flag to honor the late PFC John T. Mulhane. Mr. Mulhane was serving in the US Army during the World War II and was killed in action on March 24, 1945, while conducting combat operations in Nazi Germany.

PFC Mulhane is the deceased father of retired Town of Brookline employee, John T. Mulhane, who was three years old and the oldest of three children (Mary Anne age 2, and Margaret age 3 mos.) when his father was killed.

PFC Mulhane is currently honored by the Town of Brookline with an Honor Square at the corner of Pond Avenue and Washington Street. It is the honor of my office to present to the Mulhane family the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty in accordance with MGL, Ch. 33, sec. 67a, honoring both the sacrifice of PFC Mulhane and the continuing sacrifice that his wife and children made in his absence.

The Town of Brookline is pleased to honor PFC Mulhane for his sacrifice and service to our country.

For more information about this ceremony, please contact Veterans’ Services Officer William McGroarty at 617-730-2113.