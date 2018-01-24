Margot Strom, founder of Facing History and Ourselves, will join a discussion panel as part of an observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on January 25 at 7 pm. The evening will feature a screening of Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project. The documentary film is based on over 80 hours of Holocaust testimonies, most of which were conducted over 25 years ago. The testimony tapes had been locked in a metal closet until they were recovered for the making of the film.

Under Margot Strom’s leadership, Facing History has grown from its humble Brookline roots to an organization with an international presence, partnering with schools in 134 countries to help students examine racism, prejudice, and anti-semitism. Facing History’s network of over 40 thousand educators reach approximately 4 million students each year. In 2015, after four decades leading the Brookline landmark nonprofit she founded, Margot stepped down to become the organization’s President Emerita and Senior Scholar.

Adam Strom, son of Margot Strom, founder of Re-imagining Migration and former Director of Scholarship and Innovation at Facing History, and will moderate the discussion panel. Re-Imagining Migration fosters the understanding and the successful inclusion of immigrant youth across the globe.

Adam and Margot Strom will be joined on the discussion panel by Janet Stein, president of the American Association of Jewish Holocaust Survivors of Greater Boston and Soul Witness Producer/Director, R. Harvey Bravman.

Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project sold out the Coolidge twice in 2017. On the morning of November 30, Brookline High School sent hundreds of students and teachers to the Coolidge on a field trip to see the film.

Facing History and Ourselves recently provided Bravman with a letter of support which included this statement, “The varies survivor voices in this film effectively and poignantly illustrate the impossible dilemmas faced by individuals under Nazi terror, as well as the lifelong impact of those experiences on the survivors themselves. This film is important both for the stories that survivors share, but also for the way their voices are presented. The structure and tone of the film “humanizes” these individuals who might otherwise be perceived simply as victims.”

Brookline Community Foundation Executive Director, Jenny Amory, a supporter of the project said: “We are very moved by Harvey Bravman’s work and see this as an incredibly important film.”

Bravman described his vision for the film, “In this film, I tried to be a vessel for those who heroically shared their stories 25 years ago for our benefit. They talk directly about issues of intolerance, racism, and genocide, as well as their immigrant and refugee experience.”

Following the film, Soul Witness Producer/Director, R. Harvey Bravman, will introduce a new video featuring recent interviews of people connected to the 1990’s interview project.

Tickets are available now for January 25 Soul Witness screening online or at the Coolidge box office.