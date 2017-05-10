Sen. Elizabeth Warren will make an appearance by video at the 7th Brookline Youth Awards at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 17 at 7 pm. The event is based on video interviews of outstanding teenagers who either live in or go to school in Brookline, as well as adults who go the extra mile for young people.

Teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, students and residents submit essays to a 25-person nomination committee which consists of BHS school administration, teachers, representatives from Steps to Success and Brookline Teen Center, as well as a cross section of Brookline government, business and resident leaders.

R. Harvey Bravman founded the Brookline Youth Awards in 2011. Harvey is the publisher of BrooklineHub.com and Producer/Director of the documentary, Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project.

This year, ADW Video Productions interviewed 13 student award recipients. In all, 53 young people will be honored as part of the evening. The event will also feature live performances by Slam Poet, Naomi Goodheart, Cellist Alma Britran, Violaist Peter Fletcher and a video produced by BHS student, Makena Binker-Cosen.

Lesly Suriel Guerrero, the 2011 Brookline Youth of the Year, will deliver this year’s Keynote Address.

Also honored and interviewed by video for the event:

Brookline High School teacher Malcolm Cawthorne

Roger will be this year’s recipient of the Roger Grande Social Justice Award. Past recipients include BHS teacher Roger Grande, BHS teacher Kate Leslie, BHS Social Worker and founder of the Brookline Teen Center Paul Epstein, Jennifer A. Lynch Foundation founder Pat Norling, and Brookline Food Pantry Director Rene Feuerman.

Altagracia Guerrero and Mariano Suriel

Altagracia and Mariano Suriel will be the first recipients of the Suriel Guerrero Parent of the Year Award.

Abe Faber and Christy Timon of Clear Flour Bread

Abe and Christy will be this year’s Ethel Weiss Service Award Recipients. Past recipients include Ethel Weiss of Irving’s Toy and Card Shop, Chobee Hoy of Chobee Hoy Associates Real Estate and Dana Brigham of Brookline Booksmith.

Elizabeth Warren will produce a video for the audience, which will be shown at the beginning of the evening. The event will end when Warren comes back to announce the Youth Award Committee’s decision on who will be the 2017 Brookline Youth of the Year.

Principal sponsors for the 7th Brookline Youth Awards are the Town of Brookline, Brookline Community Foundation, the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Brookline Hub, Inc.

Your tax-deductible contributions to BrooklineHub.com, a 501C3 nonprofit, help us continue to bring events like the Youth Awards and Soul Witness to the community.

These are our young people. This is our community. Come to the Coolidge on May 17.