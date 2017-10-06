Steps to Success will host a series of events around domestic violence awareness from October 16 – 20, and will also collect donations of bedding and toiletries for the Casa Myrna Women’s Shelter. Donation boxes are available at all Brookline High School, Town Hall, and Brookline Public Library.
Monday, Oct. 16
These Hands Don’t Hurt
Banner Signing
All lunches at BHS
Tuesday, Oct 17
Chalk PSA
Town Hall
Wednesday, Oct 18
Bake Sale at
Town Hall
Thursday, Oct 19
Candlelight Vigil at
Brookline Health Dept
5:30 pm
*Wear Purple Day*
Friday, Oct 20
Lunch Time
Reflections &
Remembrance
Town-Wide
For more information: Email: [email protected]
~ Office: 617-713-5154