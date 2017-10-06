Steps to Success will host a series of events around domestic violence awareness from October 16 – 20, and will also collect donations of bedding and toiletries for the Casa Myrna Women’s Shelter. Donation boxes are available at all Brookline High School, Town Hall, and Brookline Public Library.



Monday, Oct. 16

These Hands Don’t Hurt

Banner Signing

All lunches at BHS





Tuesday, Oct 17

Chalk PSA

Town Hall





Wednesday, Oct 18

Bake Sale at

Town Hall





Thursday, Oct 19

Candlelight Vigil at

Brookline Health Dept

5:30 pm

*Wear Purple Day*





Friday, Oct 20

Lunch Time

Reflections &

Remembrance

Town-Wide



For more information: Email: [email protected]

~ Office: 617-713-5154