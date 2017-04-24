BrooklineHub publisher Harvey Bravman will moderate a discussion on policing and community relations this Thursday, April 27, at Pine Minor College from 5:45 pm to 8 pm. The panelists of local police chiefs will include Brookline Police Chief Daniel O’Leary, Cambridge Deputy Superintendent Christine Elow, Boston Police Commissioner William Evan and Newton Police Chief David McDonald.
Program:
Reception 5:45pm
Panel Discussion 6:30pm-7:45pm
Q&A 7:45pm-8:00pm
Hosted by:
Brookline Police Department
Pine Manor College
Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations
Location: Pine Manor College, Ellsworth Auditorium, 400 Heath Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
RSVP: Email Dr. Lloyd Gellineau at [email protected]