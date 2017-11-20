This overview of design principles and Adobe InDesign will give you the tools to design your own holiday card this year. You will learn about using colors, balance, white space, and movement to plan and layout your card design. Then we will go over the basics of using Adobe InDesign to bring the elements of text, photos, colors, and shapes together to create a simple, beautiful card of your own design. Your instructor will also help you set up your document so that you can have it professionally printed at any copy center. Bring a flash drive with any photos or graphics you’d like to incorporate into your card and also with enough room to save your file. You may wish to bring paper and a pencil to sketch out your ideas. Although this class is taught in a Mac lab, skills are transferable to PC.

This course is offered by the Brookline Adult Education Center