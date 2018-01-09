The Brookline Arts Center (BAC) will hold its annual Snowflake Festival on Saturday, January 20 from 1:00-3:00 pm.

The Snowflake Festival is a free open house event featuring art activities for all ages. There will be hot chocolate, art demonstrations and the reception for Brookline Arts Center’s 2018 Student Exhibition.

Attendees are invited to explore the BAC studio spaces and try out exciting projects in mixed media, comic creation, jewelry making, 3D sculpture and more. Watch a live pottery demo, listen to music by Hugh Hanley and warm up with a cup of hot cocoa during this wonderful, winter-inspired afternoon.

This year’s Snowflake Festival will also serve as the reception for BAC’s annual Student Exhibition that will be on view in the gallery. The Student Exhibition highlights a wide range of artwork created in classes over the past year. Children, teens, and adults display their creations in ceramics, painting, drawing, jewelry, and metalsmithing, mixed media and other 2D and 3D mediums. An online gallery of student work will be displayed starting Friday, January 5 at www.brooklineartscenter.com.

The Snowflake Festival is a great opportunity to learn about the BAC’s class offerings for the winter session. Classes are offered for all ages from toddlers to adults. This winter the BAC has offerings in pottery, jewelry and metalsmithing, drawing, painting, mixed media, batik, video art and more!