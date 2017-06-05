Kyle Kazanjian-Amory is currently an accountant by day and stand-up comedian by night. He graduated from Brookline High School in 2010 and then went to the University of Redlands and lives in Los Angeles. Kyle created “Jest in Show: Comedy for a Cause” which he is bringing to Boston on June 8 from 9 to 10:30 pm at Lilypad Inman at 1353 Cambridge Street in Cambridge. His mission is to raise money for the BCF Scholarship Fund for Brookline High School – a fund that supports scholarships for BHS seniors with financial need going to college.

“Jest in Show: Comedy for a Cause” is a traveling stand-up comedy show with a focus on raising money for different local non-profit organizations around the country. The evenings showcase some of the best up and coming and headlining comedians in the country. Past performances have included Ali Wong (Netflix Special Baby Cobra), Kira Soltavonich, Ryan O’Flanagan, and Chris Redd.

“Through Jest in Show, I am able to blend my passion for stand-up comedy with another passion of mine; giving back to the community,” he said. “The show on June 8 will raise money for the Brookline Community Foundation Scholarship Fund. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the fund! I am thrilled to be able to give back to the community where I grew up and went to high school.”

Kyle Kazanjian-Amory also happens to be Brookline Community Foundation Executive Director Jenny Amory’s son!