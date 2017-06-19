Christy Timon and Abe Faber of Clear Flour Bread became the 4th recipients of the Ethel Weiss Service Award at the 7th Brookline Youth Awards. The event was held at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on May 17, 2017.

Past recipients include Ethel Weiss, Chobee Hoy of Chobee Hoy Real Estate Associates and Dana Brigham of Brookline Booksmith.

The Ethel Weiss Service Award goes out every year to a Brookline businessperson who goes the extra mile for young people. For 76 years, Weiss served and delighted our young people through her legendary store, Irving’s Toy and Card Shop.

Youth Awards Founder R. Harvey Bravman talks about Ethel, Brookline Businesses, and Clear Flour Bread

2017 Ethel Weiss Service Award recipients Christy Timon and Abe Faber ‘s video interview

Abe and Christy accepting award

