Not sure what you can do when you witness unfair treatment of another community member? Ever wonder about how you yourself could be more welcoming to others within your community? Participate in this engaging workshop hosted by the MLK Celebration Committee and True Story Theater to share and explore effective ways that you can safely intervene in difficult situations in your community through storytelling, presentations and role play. The Bystander Intervention Workshop will be held on Monday, October 2, 2017, from 6-8:30 at the Main Library in Hunneman Hall.

Tickets are free, but registration is required at https://brooklinebystander.eventbrite.com.