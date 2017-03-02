With an aim toward helping Town employees and residents to understand their rights, the Town of Brookline is disseminating a new grievance procedure policy for those who feel they need the protection afforded them by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

“It’s important that this Grievance Procedure is disseminated widely through the Town so that residents and Town employees alike will know who to contact, what information is necessary, and what steps will be taken after a complaint is made,” said Caitlin Hayes, ADA Coordinator and Community Relations Specialist from the Town’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations commented on the announcement. “Disability rights and access should be a priority within the Town, and the first step is letting people know how to advocate for themselves and others.”

The Grievance Procedures announced by the Town may be used by anyone who wishes to file a complaint alleging discrimination on the basis of disability in the provision of services, activities, programs, or benefits by and within the Town of Brookline.

How to File a Grievance

The complaint should be in writing and contain information about the alleged discrimination including name, address, phone number of complainant and location, date, and description of the problem. Alternative means of filing complaints, such as personal interviews or a tape recording of the complaint will be made available for persons with disabilities upon request.

The complaint should be submitted by the grievant and/or their designee as soon as possible but no later than 60 calendar days after the alleged violation by mail, email or via the Town website form to:

Caitlin Haynes

ADA Coordinator

11 Pierce St.

Brookline, MA 02445

[email protected]

The Town’s website form can be found here.

Town of Brookline Follow-up

Within ten calendar days after receipt of the complaint, Haynes will meet with the complainant to discuss the complaint and the possible resolutions. Within 15 calendar days of the meeting, she will respond in writing, and where appropriate, in a format accessible to the complainant, such as large print, Braille, or audio tape. The response will explain the position of the Department/public entity the complaint was made against and offer options for substantive resolution of the complaint. If necessary, the complainant may provide feedback and comments on the proposed solutions and request to meet with Department or public entity within the Town of Brookline being accused of discrimination. A final response will be issued within 15 calendar days of the requested meeting.

If the final response by Haynes does not satisfactorily resolve the issue, the complainant may contact the Massachusetts Office on Disability at (617) 727-7440 for assistance.

The Town of Brookline will retain all written complaints received by Haynes and written communication with the Massachusetts Office on Disability and responses from these two offices for at least three years.