Spark and Go Wild with John Ratey M.D. on Tuesday, December 5, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester St., Brookline.

Dr. Ratey, author of two books on healthy aging, will discuss the principles of his pioneering research on healthy aging at a free event, sponsored by Brookline Community Aging Network (BrooklineCAN). In Spark, Dr. Ratey writes about his investigation into the transformative effects of exercise on the brain. In Go Wild, his latest book, he explains how maintaining a lifestyle more like our ancestors will restore our overall physical health and emotional well‐being. As civilization has rapidly evolved, our bodies have not kept pace. This mismatch affects every area of our lives from our general physical health to our emotional well-being.

Go Wild examines how tapping into our core DNA combats modern disease and psychological afflictions, from autism and depression to diabetes and heart disease.

Dr. Ratey is Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and an internationally recognized expert in Neuropsychiatry. With the publication of Spark, The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain, Dr. Ratey established himself as one of the world’s authorities on the brain-fitness connection. He was honored by the Massachusetts Psychiatric Society as the “2016 Outstanding Psychiatrist of the Year” for advancing the field.

Refreshments will be served from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. The program and discussion will be from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. This event is free. However, please register by calling 617-730-2770. This program is sponsored by BrooklineCAN.

According to the 2010 census, 24 percent of Brookline’s population — or 14,182 residents – are over the age of 55. Town residents, between the ages of 55 and 64, have increased by 40 percent since 2000.

Affiliated with the Brookline Senior Center, BrooklineCAN is an all-volunteer organization which enables older residents to remain independent and fully engaged in the life of the community. The organization advocates on behalf of Brookline’s older residents work with town agencies on behalf of Brookline’s seniors, provides ways for members to contribute to the community, and in general, acts to make Brookline an even better place to live for people of all ages.

For additional information about Brookline Community Aging Network and to request a copy of BrooklineCAN’s informative monthly newsletter, visit http://www.brooklineCAN.org or call 617-730-2777.