Brookline Public Health and Human Services Substance Abuse Prevention Program received a $25,000 grant to support youth health and wellness at Brookline High School (BHS). The grant, awarded by the Brookline Community Foundation, targets the problem of marijuana and other drug use and associated risk behavior among teens. The funding will support two part-time positions to work with the Brookline Substance Abuse Prevention Program (BSAPP), the BHS Peer Leadership and the Brookline Parent Education Network (B_PEN), programs which serve all youth in Brookline ages 12 to 18 and their families. Work will be guided by current research-based substance abuse prevention education. Dr. Swannie Jett, Health Commissioner for Brookline Public Health, said: “In light of the latest statistics on substance abuse in Brookline which reveals an increase in abuse, these funds will support our efforts to educate youth and reduce drug usage.”

The Brookline Community Foundation (BCF) shines a spotlight on community needs, inspires philanthropy and awards strategic grants to build a more vibrant, engaged and equitable Brookline. To support this mission, each year BCF makes grants that address needs and opportunities in the community encourages collaborations and partnership to better serve the town and our residents, and strengthen local non-profits.

Brookline Public Health and Human Services’ mission is to preserve, protect & promote the physical, mental, and environmental health of the Brookline community. We collaborate with partners to reduce health inequities and respond to emerging public health challenges. For further information about this grant, please contact Mary Minott, [email protected], 617-713-5155. Also, please join our Twitter discussion: @Brookline Health, Facebook: Brookline Department of Public Health, or Instagram: Brookline health.