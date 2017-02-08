Commissioner Andrew Pappastergion of the Brookline Department of Public Works would like to notify you that the Town of Brookline has declared a Snow Emergency beginning Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 AM and remaining in effect until Friday, February 10th at 7:00 AM.

Parking will be prohibited on all public ways while the emergency in effect.

Trash collection will remain on a normal schedule for Thursday and Friday.

Please be aware that the DPW will attempt to widen as many roads as possible immediately after the storm to allow for safe passage of emergency vehicles.

To repeat, a snow emergency will be in effect from Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 AM until Friday, February 10th at 7:00 AM.

Please visit the Town’s website at www.brooklinema.gov for updates during the storm. Thank you for your cooperation.