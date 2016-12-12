The Brookline police department reports that at approximately 3:15 am on Sunday there was a break in at the T-Mobile store at 1310 Beacon St. Subjects broke the bottom half of the front door glass, made entry, and stole multiple items from the store. The alarm was activated when the door was opened; however, there was a delay in reporting to the Brookline police of over 11 minutes. Surveillance video is available from the store and detectives are actively investigating. This may be tied to a recent string of similar breaks at Verizon stores in Dedham and Newton within the last 30 days.

