The Brookline Police Department launched a new recruitment video today. The department says in its recruitment flyer that to be a “well-educated, diverse and proactive police department,” it wants to continue hiring “skilled, caring and dedicated candidates who can contribute to making our community a better place to live and work.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to sign up for the Massachusetts Civil Service Examination which is being held on March 25, 2017. To qualify, candidates must fulfill the residency requirement. Brookline is a residential preference hire community. A “resident” is a person who has lived in Brookline for the full year before the date of the examination. Candidates must be 21 years old as of March 25, 2017. Other requirements apply.

Apply today online at mass.gov/civilservice by February 17, 2017. If you have further questions, contact Lt. Phil Harrington at [email protected] or 617-730- 2253.