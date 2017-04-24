Saving lives from lung cancer is a life mission for Brookline resident Hildy Grossman. A lung cancer survivor herself for ten years, Grossman had no idea that the disease was so prevalent when she was diagnosed in 2007; one in 13 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease. Because it is so often discovered too late, misdiagnosed, or hard to trace, many patients are treated in late stages. Grossman knows how important early detection is and how critical research funds are. Grossman is organizing a benefit concert on April 27 at the Dana-Farber Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund Auditorium.

As it turns out, Grossman’s lung cancer was found by accident! It was found after she slipped wearing new shoes and hurt her wrist. After a series of misdiagnoses, she had an MRI for a possible pinched nerve in her back and the cancer was found. Because of her accident, she was symptom-free and at the earliest stage. She was one of the 17 percent of people who survive five years after their diagnosis.

In 2008, Grossman founded Upstage Lung Cancer, an organization which raises vital research funds through fun and upbeat benefit concerts. Her organization, in partnership with LUNGevity Foundation and Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, has raised over $2 million for research locally, at MGH and Dana-Farber, and also nationally at Stanford University, Northwestern University, and the University of Maryland. They also support an international study of younger people with lung cancer conducted through the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute. Upstage Lung Cancer exclusively uses music and the performing arts to raise awareness and funds. Their April 27 concert features the theme “Sensational 60s” and will be emceed by WBZ’s Jordan Rich. Hildy tells us more about the Sing Out! concert.

“Most people have no idea that lung cancer is the number one cancer killer, more than breast, ovarian, uterine, and colon cancer combined,” said Grossman. “In the past 40 years, the survival rate has not increased appreciably. I didn’t know this when I was diagnosed. I also feel that it is a disease that is fairly random since I am not a smoker, eat well, and exercise. We need to learn more about causes, prevention, and early detection.”

Grossman explains that there are almost no symptoms at the earliest stage. At later stages, persistent coughing, aches or pains in your chest, upper back, or shoulder that don’t go away and may get worse with deep breathing, recurrent pneumonia, and bronchitis are some of the symptoms.

As a jazz singer, Grossman knew that lung cancer could have ended her singing career.

“I had been in the middle of making a CD when I was diagnosed with lung cancer,” she said. “After my surgery, I thought, ‘Why me?’ I didn’t think ‘Why Me?’ to get lung cancer, but knowing the statistics, I thought, ‘Why was I spared?’ I wanted to do something. I am a jazz singer, in addition to being a psychologist, and I thought I could use music as a way to raise awareness and funds for research. Most people don’t like to talk about lung cancer, so I thought, just as Mary Poppins, a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down! I believe in music and information. We hold two big concerts each year. The next concert will be on December 7 at MIT.”

Grossman’s band, the Follen Angels, will perform at the event in addition to a cappella group Custom Blend and Northeastern University’s NU Downbeats. “We will have such an exciting show, and I guarantee everyone in the audience will leave with a smile on their face and humming a tune,” she said.

An eternal optimist, Grossman sees a great future for lung cancer research. “Thirteen new treatments were approved by the FDA in 2015-2016,” Grossman said. “The development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies have changed the landscape in treating lung cancer. Much of this work is leading the way in treating other cancers, too. Right now, the immediate wish is to transform lung cancer, and other cancers, into manageable chronic diseases. If government spending is not cut for this research, we can look forward to new treatments, and perhaps cures we never dreamed about.”

“Our show is open to the public, and we very much want everyone to come—even if your life has not been touched directly by lung cancer,” she continued. “You’ll have a great time and learn how you can help to save and prolong lives! You can join our efforts and do something about this disease.”

Upstage Lung Cancer Presents: Sensational 60’s: Classic Rock & Roll Lives On, SING OUT!

April 27, 2017 | 7:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund Auditorium, Dana-Farber | 35 Binney Street, Boston

Tickets: $15 – $250, complimentary for Lung Cancer survivors

www.upstagelungcancer.org | 978.460.1059

By Stephanie Janes of Upstage Lung Cancer