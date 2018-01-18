The Brookline Community Foundation (BCF) awarded more than $235,000 in grants to 14 organizations making a difference in Brookline from its 2017 Fall Community Grant Cycle.

“We received $570,000 in compelling requests, a record number this grant round,” said Gioia Perugini, BCF Board Member and Chair of the Program and Grants Committee. “These grants will support high-quality programs and organizations serving the diverse needs of Brookline residents, and are strongly aligned with BCF’s strategic focus on reducing and eliminating the impacts of poverty, improving access to out-of-school time programs, and meeting the health and wellness needs of youth and community members.”

Brookline Hub, Inc. received a Fall Community Grant to support the work-in-progress documentary film Soul Witness, The Brookline Holocaust Witness Project. Soul Witness will screen at the Coolidge Corner Theater at 7 pm in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The film is based on over 80 hours of Holocaust testimonies of mostly Brookline survivors, conducted by world-renowned testimony expert Lawrence Langer, that were locked away in a metal storage unit for over 20 years.

For the second consecutive year, BCF was able to increase the total amount of fall grants awarded by $100,000 thanks to the NETA Fund; an endowed fund focused on Brookline health and wellness established by New England Treatment Access (NETA). This year’s NETA Fund grants have been given to five organizations that support low-income women and girls; initiate conversations about end-of-life care; provide support to vulnerable seniors; strengthen the social service network for low-income residents, and implement substance abuse prevention education for youth and families.

The 2017 Fall Community Grant Cycle funded the following organizations:

Brookline Community Mental Health

Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services Brookline Early Education Program

Brookline Extended Day Advisory Council

Brookline Food Pantry

Brookline Housing Authority

Brookline Hub

Brookline Interactive Group

Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations

Brookline Teen Center

Center Communities of Brookline

FriendshipWorks

National Institute on Out-of-School Time

Steps to Success

A full description of the fall grants can be found at brooklinecommunity.org

Since 1999, BCF has given more than $5.75 million in grants to more than 120 nonprofits that address the needs of our community.

For more information about BCF, please call BCF Executive Director Jenny Amory at (617) 566-4442.