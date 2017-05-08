Driscoll School Spring Fair – May 24

Fun for all ages! Join us on May 24 (rain date May 25th) as we transform the Driscoll School grounds into the beloved annual Spring Fair! Enjoy Amusement Rides, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Henna, Touch a Truck and MUCH more. Tickets for sale at the event.

Tiny Hanger will be hosting silhouette artist, Erik Johnson!

Thursday, May 11 10am-6pm

Erik is a highly skilled, 3rd generation silhouette artist, who learned the craft from his father. Within minutes, Erik hand cuts each silhouette by just looking at the subject’s profile. When he’s done, you’ll have an amazing keepsake silhouette of you, your child, significant other, etc. Silhouettes make great gifts. Tiny Hanger 314 Harvard St. Brookline, MA 02445

Sign-ups are FREE! Silhouettes are $30, a duplicate of the same person is $15. Framing is available. Cash and credit cards accepted.

http://www.tinyhanger.com/service/events

Book review of ‘The Swans of Fifth Avenue’ at Wingate Residences at Boylston Place

Wingate Residences at Boylston Place will welcome book critic Gail Rice on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. for a discussion of the New York Times bestselling fiction novel “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” by Melanie Benjamin. The story focuses on the sparkle and sandal of New York high society during the 1950s and 1960s. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, please call 617-244-6400. Wingate Residences at Boylston Place is located at 615 Heath St.