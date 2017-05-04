Brookline enjoyed an unusually large local election voter turnout on Tuesday as 16.244 percent of registered voters took to the polls. Ben Franco was re-elected to the Brookline Selectmen, receiving over 4,000 votes. Also elected was Selectmen newcomer, Heather Hamilton, who will join Franco, Neil Wishinsky, Bernard Greene and Nancy Daly on the Board.
In a squeaker, Julie Schreiner-Oldham was elected to the Brookline School Committee by just one vote over Paul Harris. Also voted in on Tuesday to the School Committee were Michael Glover and Suzanne Federspeil.
Chris Chanyasulkit of the Brookline Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations Department was elected to Library Trustee along with Gary D. Jones, Karen Livingston, and Jonathan Margolis.
In the Precinct 15, Town Meeting Member Mariela Ames failed to win reelection. Ames served as a Town Meeting Member for several years. Ames came in 7th with 75 votes, well short of the 212 votes that would have been needed to take the Precinct’s last seat.
Out of the 119 people who ran in Tuesdays election, 93 were elected.
Brookline Residents Elected to Town Meeting Included
Precinct 1
James Franco
Helen Herman
Bettina Neuefeind
Kate Silbaugh
Joel Feingold
Precinct 2
Diana Spiegel
Stanley Spiegel
Judith Kidd
Benjamin Hellerstein
Caitlin Suddard
Jennifer Anttonen
Precinct 3
Meggan Levene
Mary Dewart
Murray Dewart
Kathryn Becker
Michael A. Sandman
Precinct 4
Mariah Nobrega
Nadine Gerdts
Marjorie Siegel
Robert Volk
Koinonia Givens
Yvette Johnson
Precinct 5
Richard Allen
Wendy Machmuller
Hugh Mattison
Anthony Naro
Erik Wurster
Precinct 6
Catherine Anderson
Scott Englander
Brian Hochleutner
Kim Smith
Thomas Vitolo
Arthur Conquest
Precinct 7
Ernest Frey
Mark Gray
Kelly Hardebeck
Mark Levy
Ilan Wapinski
Precinct 8
Abigail Schoenbaum Cox
Robert Miller
Maura Toomey
Hadassah Margolis
Donald Weitzman
Precinct 9
Paul Harris
Paul Fernandez
Robert Lepson
Barr Jozwicki
Elizabeth Bellis-Kates
Precinct 10
Carol Caro
Frank Caro
Jonathan Davis
Bobbie Knable
Michael Alperin
Precinct 11
David Lowe
Rebecca Mautner
Brian Sheehan
Boney Jones-Dasent
Nicole McClelland
Precinct 12
Michael Burstein
Stefanie Greenfield
Casey Hatchett
Jonathan Karon
Stephanie Bruce
Nancy Daly
Precinct 13
John Freeman
Werner Lohe
Barbara Senecal
John VanScoyoc
Miriam Aschkenasy
Precinct 14
Daniel Fishman
Fred Levitan
Roger Lipson
Sharon Schoffmann
Isaac Silberberg
Precinct 15
Abby Coffin
Jihn Hall
James Rourke
Kristine Knauf
David Pearlman
Precinct 16
Judith Leichtner
Joshua Safer
Julie Jette
Nathan Shpritz
Timothy Sullivan