Brookline enjoyed an unusually large local election voter turnout on Tuesday as 16.244 percent of registered voters took to the polls. Ben Franco was re-elected to the Brookline Selectmen, receiving over 4,000 votes. Also elected was Selectmen newcomer, Heather Hamilton, who will join Franco, Neil Wishinsky, Bernard Greene and Nancy Daly on the Board.

In a squeaker, Julie Schreiner-Oldham was elected to the Brookline School Committee by just one vote over Paul Harris. Also voted in on Tuesday to the School Committee were Michael Glover and Suzanne Federspeil.

Chris Chanyasulkit of the Brookline Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Relations Department was elected to Library Trustee along with Gary D. Jones, Karen Livingston, and Jonathan Margolis.

In the Precinct 15, Town Meeting Member Mariela Ames failed to win reelection. Ames served as a Town Meeting Member for several years. Ames came in 7th with 75 votes, well short of the 212 votes that would have been needed to take the Precinct’s last seat.

Out of the 119 people who ran in Tuesdays election, 93 were elected.

Brookline Residents Elected to Town Meeting Included

Precinct 1

James Franco

Helen Herman

Bettina Neuefeind

Kate Silbaugh

Joel Feingold

Precinct 2

Diana Spiegel

Stanley Spiegel

Judith Kidd

Benjamin Hellerstein

Caitlin Suddard

Jennifer Anttonen

Precinct 3

Meggan Levene

Mary Dewart

Murray Dewart

Kathryn Becker

Michael A. Sandman

Precinct 4

Mariah Nobrega

Nadine Gerdts

Marjorie Siegel

Robert Volk

Koinonia Givens

Yvette Johnson

Precinct 5

Richard Allen

Wendy Machmuller

Hugh Mattison

Anthony Naro

Erik Wurster

Precinct 6

Catherine Anderson

Scott Englander

Brian Hochleutner

Kim Smith

Thomas Vitolo

Arthur Conquest

Precinct 7

Ernest Frey

Mark Gray

Kelly Hardebeck

Mark Levy

Ilan Wapinski

Precinct 8

Abigail Schoenbaum Cox

Robert Miller

Maura Toomey

Hadassah Margolis

Donald Weitzman

Precinct 9

Paul Harris

Paul Fernandez

Robert Lepson

Barr Jozwicki

Elizabeth Bellis-Kates

Precinct 10

Carol Caro

Frank Caro

Jonathan Davis

Bobbie Knable

Michael Alperin

Precinct 11

David Lowe

Rebecca Mautner

Brian Sheehan

Boney Jones-Dasent

Nicole McClelland

Precinct 12

Michael Burstein

Stefanie Greenfield

Casey Hatchett

Jonathan Karon

Stephanie Bruce

Nancy Daly

Precinct 13

John Freeman

Werner Lohe

Barbara Senecal

John VanScoyoc

Miriam Aschkenasy

Precinct 14

Daniel Fishman

Fred Levitan

Roger Lipson

Sharon Schoffmann

Isaac Silberberg

Precinct 15

Abby Coffin

Jihn Hall

James Rourke

Kristine Knauf

David Pearlman

Precinct 16

Judith Leichtner

Joshua Safer

Julie Jette

Nathan Shpritz

Timothy Sullivan