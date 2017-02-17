The Brookline Commission for Women (BCW) unanimously approved a statement affirming women’s rights at their February 2017 meeting.

“We felt that at this moment it was important to make an affirmative statement of our values and crafting a statement allowed us to do that,” said BCW Commissioner Jennifer Goldsmith. “I am so proud of the work of the BCW, and this statement puts that work in context at this moment for our country.”

BCW Statement:

We are all different, with diverse backgrounds, looks, and beliefs. Yet, there are certain values that transcend all else. Among these is the central tenet that all people are created not only equal but beautiful. Our community is strengthened when we uphold this belief. We strongly affirm the vital necessity of women’s rights in advancing women and men together in pursuit of a better society for all.

Nominations Open for Brookline Woman of the Year

As part of its annual programming, currently, the BCW is accepting nominations for the “Brookline 2017 Woman of the Year.” Woman of the Year nominees should be women who have made a significant impact on the community and must live or work in Brookline. Past recipients include Director of the Brookline Food Pantry Rene Feuerman and Chobee Hoy, Owner/Operator of Chobee Hoy Associates Real Estate & a devoted community activist.

BCW is also accepting nominations for their “Women Who Inspire in Brookline” contest. The Women Who Inspire contest invites 5th – 8th-grade students who live in Brookline or attend a public or private school in Brookline to submit an essay that honors a woman who inspires them.

“Both the ‘Woman of the Year’ and ‘Women Who Inspire’ contests are important parts of chronicling the history of women in Brookline and encourage reflection on those who make an impact on our lives,” Goldsmith explains. “In its 25th year, this contest has been a continuous and important part of our work. The celebration brings out the best in Brookline youth and the women who impact them.”

Nominations are accepted through February 24, 2017. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony March 23, 2017, at the Brookline Main Library (Hunneman Hall). This event is sponsored by BCW in celebration of National Women’s History Month. Applications are available on the BCW website.

The Brookline Commission for Women (BCW) strives to support women in all aspects of their lives and to promote the cultural, racial, and economic diversity of Brookline.

Submit your Woman of the Year nominees here.