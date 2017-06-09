Brookline will join yogis from all over the world on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, to celebrate the second International Day of Yoga, which also marks the Summer Solstice. Popular local yoga teachers will conduct a free open-air yoga class, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, at Cypress Field, directly across from Brookline High School, 115 Greenough Street. (Rain location is the high school gym across the street). All Brookline residents are invited to participate, no experience necessary. The yoga event is being co-sponsored by Brookline on the Move and the Brookline Departments of Public Health and Recreation.

The first International Day of Yoga, organized by the United Nations in 2015, attracted more than two billion people from 192 countries, including China, France, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, United States, South Korea, and several locations in India. India’s Prime Minister led close to 35,000 people in a class in Delhi.

Yoga is promoted by health and fitness advocates for its ability to reduce stress and boost well-being. Scientific research also is being conducted to examine the physical benefits of this form of exercise.

For further information: Lynne Karsten, 617-730-2336; [email protected]