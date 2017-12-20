Brookline Booksmith will host an author talk with former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford on January 5 at 7 pm.

Grab your sister (or a friend who is just like one!) for a special event with former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush during their Sisters First Tour. Settle in for an evening of personal stories and universal revelations during this celebration of sisterhood and all of the complicated, messy, hilarious, life-defining moments that accompany it.

Your ticket to the Sisters First Tour includes access to the talk and an autographed copy of Jenna and Barbara’s highly-anticipated book of personal essays, SISTERS FIRST (a $28 value).

Purchase tickets Here.