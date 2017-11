Comedian Denis Leary will talk about his new book, Why We Don’t Suck: And How All of Us Need To Stop Being Such Partisan Little Bitches, on Sunday, November 26 at 7 pm at the Wilbur Theater. Brookline Booksmith will host the event,

From the author of the bestselling Why We Suck comes a searing comic look at these divisive times, skewering liberals and conservatives alike with a signature dose of sarcasm and common sense. Each ticket includes a signed copy of Why We Don’t Suck.