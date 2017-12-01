Veteran reporter Dan Rather will discuss his new book, What Unites Us: Reflections of Patriotism, Thursday, January 11 at 8 pm.

As a reporter and anchor for CBS news venerated journalist Dan Rather interviewed every living President since Eisenhower and was on the ground for every major event, from the assassination of John F. Kennedy to Watergate to 9/11. Now, at a moment of crisis over our national identity, he’s been reflecting—and writing passionately almost every day on social media—about the world we live in. Hear Rather live in conversation on what our core ideals have been, what they should be, and what it means to be an American.

Tickets available HERE. Each ticket includes a copy of Dan’s new book. This event will take place at Berklee Performance Center.