The Brookline Arts Center (BAC) announces its fall schedule with a full season of classes, workshops, gallery exhibitions and events.

Fall art classes for children, teens, and adults begin the week of September 18, and offerings include classes in painting, pottery, drawing, cartooning, mixed media, jewelry-making and more. Some class highlights this fall include Art in Motion, Draw Like a Pro and Introduction to Photography for children and teens, and Methods in Painting, Pottery & Wheelthrowing and Calligraphy for adults.

The BAC is also increasing their workshop offerings this fall to provide more short-term artistic opportunities to the community. These workshops range from creative date nights to parent-child crafts and one-time focused classes to class series that meet 2-5 times.

Community members can learn more about classes and workshops on Saturday, September 16 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the BAC’s Fall Open House. The open house is free and open to the public and includes art activities for all ages.

In the gallery, the BAC opens the fall season with its annual Faculty Exhibition, featuring a sampling of work from the professional artists who teach at the center. The Faculty Exhibition runs September 8-October 6, with a public reception on Friday, September 15 from 6:00-8:00 pm.

In October, the gallery welcomes Jennifer Langhammer’s Ovoids and Ovules, an exhibition featuring ceramic pieces informed by the growth and evolution of living things. Ovoids and Ovules will be on view from October 13-November 17, with a public reception on Friday, October 13 from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The fall season also includes a couple of exciting BAC events. First, on Saturday, October 28, the BAC hosts a “Halloween pARTy” for adults featuring drinks, light fare, live music, a costume contest and of course lots of art. A few weeks later BAC’s annual Artist Marketplace takes place on November 17-19, presenting community members with an opportunity to buy handmade and shop locally.

Inspiration awaits at the Brookline Arts Center this fall!

The BAC is a visual arts center committed to bringing the community meaningful experiences in the arts through classes, exhibitions, and outreach.