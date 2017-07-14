Organizers of the Boston Book Festival announce the 2017 headlining presenters are authors M. T. Anderson, Maureen Dowd, Adam Gopnik, Stephen Greenblatt, Daniel Handler, Chris Hayes, Dennis Lehane, E. Lockhart, Claire Messud, Ben Mezrich, Eileen Myles, Esther Perel, Tom Perrotta, Dani Shapiro, Lemony Snicket, and Jacqueline Woodson. The 9th annual Boston Book Festival will be held October 28, 2017, throughout Boston’s Copley Square. More presenters will be announced throughout the summer.

“We are thrilled that so many distinguished authors will present at this fall’s Boston Book Festival,” says BBF Executive Director, Deborah Z Porter. “Our exciting headliners represent the wide variety of subjects and genres on offer at this year’s BBF. From current affairs to literary fiction, memoir, science and technology, thriller, kid lit, young adult, and even biblical exegesis, BBF’s got it all.”

“WBUR is delighted once again,” says Charles Kravetz, WBUR General Manager, “to be the Presenting Partner of the Boston Book Festival, where people who love books come to hear novelists, historians, scientists, journalists, poets, and biographers talk about their latest works. At the BBF, book lovers can come meet WBUR hosts and reporters, including Tom Ashbrook, Robin Young, Bob Oakes and Meghna Chakrabarti, who will be moderating panels throughout the day.”

Visit www.bostonbookfest.org for more information.