Boston Artists Ensemble presents “Czech Masters”
Sunday, March 12, 3 PM
St. Paul’s Church
15 St. Paul Street, Brookline
Program
Janáček’s “Pohádka”—A Tale
Antonín Dvořák Piano Quartet No. 1 in D, Opus 23
Bohuslav Martinů Piano Quintet
Saul Bitran, Jae Cosmos Lee, violins; Lila Brown, viola; Jonathan Miller, cello; Marc Ryser, piano
The Boston Artists Ensemble’s March program is a tour through Czech tradition and artistry, from the mists of folklore to modern times. Janáček’s “Pohádka” is a musical rendering for cello and piano of a scene from a Russian epic poem, while Antonín Dvořák, the 19th century’s great ambassador of Czech music to the world, is represented by his first piano quartet. Bohuslav Martinů rounds out the tour with his pioneering style that both acknowledged his Czech roots and reveled in the innovations of the 20th century.
Tickets are $30, seniors $25, students with ID $5, on-line at BostonArtistsEnsemble.org or at the door before each performance (cash, credit card, and checks are accepted at the door).