Boston Artists Ensemble presents “Czech Masters”

Sunday, March 12, 3 PM

St. Paul’s Church

15 St. Paul Street, Brookline

Program

Janáček’s “Pohádka”—A Tale

Antonín Dvořák Piano Quartet No. 1 in D, Opus 23

Bohuslav Martinů Piano Quintet

Saul Bitran, Jae Cosmos Lee, violins; Lila Brown, viola; Jonathan Miller, cello; Marc Ryser, piano

The Boston Artists Ensemble’s March program is a tour through Czech tradition and artistry, from the mists of folklore to modern times. Janáček’s “Pohádka” is a musical rendering for cello and piano of a scene from a Russian epic poem, while Antonín Dvořák, the 19th century’s great ambassador of Czech music to the world, is represented by his first piano quartet. Bohuslav Martinů rounds out the tour with his pioneering style that both acknowledged his Czech roots and reveled in the innovations of the 20th century.

Tickets are $30, seniors $25, students with ID $5, on-line at BostonArtistsEnsemble.org or at the door before each performance (cash, credit card, and checks are accepted at the door).