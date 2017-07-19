Best-selling author Michael Connelly will discuss his latest book, The Late Show, at Brookline Booksmith Wednesday, July 19 at 7 pm. WHDH reporter Hank Phillippi Ryan will moderate the conversation.

About The Late Show

A once up-and-coming detective, Renée Ballard is stuck on the Hollywood night shift since accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment. But after catching two cases she can’t let go of–the brutal beating of a prostitute and the shooting of a young woman in a nightclub–Ballard is determined not to give up at dawn.